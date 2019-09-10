The DeKalb County School District will hold public meetings to hear input about redistricting related to two new elementary schools in Dunwoody and Doraville.

In January 2020, DCSD will open a replacement Austin Elementary in Dunwoody. In August 2020, the district will open a new Cross Keys North Elementary in Doraville to serve the Cross Keys and Chamblee Charter high school clusters.

The redistrictings address additional student capacity at both new facilities, as well as the overcrowding of elementary schools in the Chamblee, Cross Keys, Dunwoody and Lakeside high school clusters, a press release said.

For both redistrictings, there will be a series of three meetings. The first meeting will introduce the effort and invite public feedback, the second meeting will present alternative options, and the third meeting will present the staff-recommended plan.

For more information, visit dekalbschoolsga.org/redistricting.

Austin Elementary meetings

For the Austin Elementary redistricting, three meetings will be held at Dunwoody High School, 5035 Vermack Road in Dunwoody from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.

The redistricting will impact Austin Elementary, Dunwoody Elementary, Chesnut Elementary, Hightower Elementary, Kingsley Elementary and Vanderlyn Elementary.

“The purpose of this redistricting process will be to determine new attendance lines for Austin … and to better balance student enrollment in the areas around the new school facility,” the release said.

Cross Keys North meetings

For the Cross Keys North Elementary redistricting, three meetings will be held at Chamblee Charter High School, 3688 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Chamblee from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Nov. 19.

The redistricting will impact Ashford Park Elementary, Cary Reynolds Elementary, Dresden Elementary, Huntley Hills Elementary, John Lewis Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Montgomery Elementary, Woodward Elementary, Chamblee Middle, Sequoyah Middle, Chamblee Charter High and Cross Keys High.

“The purpose of this redistricting process will be to determine new attendance lines for the new elementary school being open in Doraville for the 2020-2021 school year and to better balance student enrollment in the areas around the new school facility,” the release said.