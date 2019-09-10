A 28-year-old Brookhaven man was killed Sept. 4 at a local hotel in what police describe as a “violent act.” Police are now seeking two women – one of them who called herself “Ghost” – who may have visited the victim’s room before he died, but who have not been identified as suspects.

Miguel Angel Munoz was found dead Sept. 4 around 11:30 a.m. by housekeeping staff at the Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Executive Park/Emory at 1236 Executive Park Drive. Brookhaven Police say they believe Munoz was killed between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

“Investigators determined that [Munoz] was killed as the result of a violent act that took place inside the room,” said Sgt. David Snively at a Sept. 10 press conference at police headquarters on Buford Highway.

Munoz was not living at the hotel. The cause of death has still not been determined, Snively said. A police report states a single spent shell casing was found in the hotel room. The hotel room was also found in disarray, with clothes and personal items strewn on the floor, according to the report.

“We are still working to find the cause of death … but it is apparent there were violent injuries that were not self-inflicted,” Snively said.

Police say the women were seen on hotel surveillance footage and investigators believe they went into Munoz’s room the night he was killed. It is not known whether Munoz knew the two women.

One woman is described as white with shoulder-length, light brown or dark blond hair. The other woman is described as black with a large or stocky build. Snively said she told a hotel receptionist her nickname was “Ghost.”

Munoz was a son and brother and “he and his family deserve justice,” Snively said.

Snively said in an interview police determined there was no danger at the hotel and waited six days to go public about the killing after their investigation stalled.

“Early in the investigation, we hoped to identify the women through more traditional sources and contact them directly,” he said in an interview. “Since we were not able to, we turned to our media partners … and are asking for the public’s help to identify the women.”

Police also released hotel surveillance video of the two women speaking to receptionist:

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at crimestoppersatlanta.org, by calling 404-577-8477 or by texting “CSA” to CRIMES (274637). Anyone providing information may be eligible for an award.