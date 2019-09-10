The Dunwoody Wildcats had one of the best games of Friday night football on Sept. 6, blowing out the Chamblee Bulldogs 37-0 at North DeKalb Stadium in Chamblee, the home field for both teams.
Wildcats wide receiver Jack Hogan, a senior, beats a defender to score a touchdown on the opening drive of the game against Chamblee High Sept. 6. (Phil Mosier)
The win put the Dunwoody High varsity team to an even 1-1 in the first two games of the season, following an Aug. 30 loss to St. Pius X.
The remainder of Dunwoody’s schedule: Sept. 13, at Cambridge; Sept. 30, vs. Northview; Sept. 27, at Alpharetta; Oct. 4, vs. Pope; Oct. 18 vs. Centennial; Oct. 25, vs. North Atlanta; Nov. 1, at Chattahoochee; Nov. 8, at Johns Creek.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Varsity cheerleader Madison Pankey, a senior, helps to hold a banner for the Wildcats to run through as they enter the field for the game.
Senior wide receiver Tyler Eith, right, and quarterback Davis Ledoyen, a junior, celebrate Eith’s touchdown, the second of the game.
The Dunwoody crowd reacts to the team’s first touchdown.
Hogan breaks away during his touchdown run.
The Dunwoody High band cheers the Wildcats.
Amy Caputo, right, who is in her first as Dunwoody High’s band director, is joined by drum major Kameron Holiday in leading the band during the game.
The Wildcat team waiting to take the field.
Wildcats Head Coach Michael Nash gestures while talking with his other coaches before the game.
Wildcats Assistant Coach Ted Swinney encourages a player during pre-game warm-ups, something he does for each member of the team. Swinney graduated from Dunwoody High in 2003 and is now a special education instructor there as well.