The Dunwoody Wildcats had one of the best games of Friday night football on Sept. 6, blowing out the Chamblee Bulldogs 37-0 at North DeKalb Stadium in Chamblee, the home field for both teams.

The win put the Dunwoody High varsity team to an even 1-1 in the first two games of the season, following an Aug. 30 loss to St. Pius X.

The remainder of Dunwoody’s schedule: Sept. 13, at Cambridge; Sept. 30, vs. Northview; Sept. 27, at Alpharetta; Oct. 4, vs. Pope; Oct. 18 vs. Centennial; Oct. 25, vs. North Atlanta; Nov. 1, at Chattahoochee; Nov. 8, at Johns Creek.

Photos by Phil Mosier.