The city of Brookhaven is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 13 for the new public safety and municipal court building along the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to park at Northeast Plaza at 3371 Buford Highway and catch a shuttle to the construction site at 1793 Briarwood Road.

The headquarters is being built on about 4 acres of property in an undeveloped area behind the Northeast Plaza shopping center and overlooking the Greenway, which is now under construction. The headquarters will house the police department and municipal court facilities that are currently located in a leased building on Buford Highway.

Total cost of the project is approximately $15 million and is being funded with special local option sales tax revenue.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by summer 2020.