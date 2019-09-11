A Brookhaven doctor who ran a Sandy Springs weight-loss clinic and a former NFL player who was an athletic star at Buckhead’s Westminster Schools are among four people facing federal charges of allegedly dealing prescription drugs.

Federal prosecutors allege that Dr. Victor A. Hanson, 86, prescribed oxycodone, stimulants and other controlled substances without a medical purpose, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Former NFL player Sedrick Hodge, 40, of Cartersville, and others then sold those drugs “on the streets for cash,” prosecutors claim in the release.

Hodge is a 1997 Westerminster graduate and is in the school’s athletic hall of fame for his performance in football and in track and field. He had a professional football career with the New Orleans Saints.

The other two people charged in the case are Farrah Hodge, 42, of Cartersville, and Marcus McConnell, 35, of Adairsville.

All four defendants were indicted Sept. 3 on charges of “conspiring to distribute and dispense controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Each of the four faces other charges as well.

Hanson is also charged with 14 counts of illegal drug distribution, money-laundering conspiracy and “maintaining a premises for the purpose of distributing controlled substances.”

Sedrick Hodge is also charged with one count of distribution of controlled substances; six counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute; and money-laundering conspiracy.

Farrah Hodge is also charged with money-laundering conspiracy.

McConnell is also charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Sandy Springs Police Department, the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and the Jonesboro Police Department.

In 2018, the Reporter published a special series about opioid addiction in the suburbs. All of the stories and features can be found here.