From Brookhaven Police reports dated Aug. 25 through Sept. 8. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, a street robbery involving a knife was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On Aug. 26, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 27, in the morning, a theft of services incident was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 27, at night, items from a vehicle were reported stolen.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, at noon, a theft from a building was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Aug. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 29, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

2400 block of East Club Drive — On Aug. 29, in the morning, a theft was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 30, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

1200 block of Converse Drive — On Aug. 30, at night, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 30, at night, items from a vehicle were reported stolen.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 31, at night, items from a vehicle were reported stolen.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

Assault

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the morning, an aggravated stalking incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and another wanted person was located.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 30, after midnight, a battery was reported.

3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Aug. 31, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 1, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Sept. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Sept. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1300 block of Windsor Parkway — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated stalking.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

North Druid Hills Road/Peachtree Road — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2700 block of Archway Drive — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of attempting a crime.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of selling alcohol outside of operation hours.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of overtaking or passing a school bus.

4000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 26, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2700 block of East Point Avenue — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1600 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a tag light.

Peachtree Road/Belaire Drive — On Aug. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to obey traffic control devices.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Woodrow Way — On Aug. 28, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

4400 block of PEachtree Road — On Aug. 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of the possession of a firearm or knife during a criminal attempt.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of operating a motor vehicle without a tag.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3000 block of Jefferson Street — On Aug. 29, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 29, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

100 block of West Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 29, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 30, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3000 block of Curtis Drive — On Aug. 31, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

5100 block of Brixworth Place — On Aug. 30, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported. Early the next morning, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Aug. 31, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Memorial Drive — On Aug. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2200 block of Humility Lane — On Aug. 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1300 block of Kendrick Road — On Aug. 31, at night, a wanted person was located.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

100 block of Brookhaven Way — On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of prohibited conduct such as a noise violation.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4000 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Sept. 2, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to yield.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information, criminal trespass and failure to appear.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to fulfill her duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without an afternoon.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Sept. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to maintain lane.

1700 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Sept. 4, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of passing or overtaking a school bus.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1200 block of Curtis Drive — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.

3500 block of Durden Drive — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1100 block of Capital Club Drive — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to yield.

1200 block of Executive PArk Drive — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a firearm as a felon.

2200 block of Drew Valley Road — On Sept. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

4900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard— On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of illegal pedestrian crossing.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, at night, two women were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of transactions in drug related paraphernalia within the city.

1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Sept. 6, in the morning, five men were arrested and accused of truancy.

2900 block of University Parkway — On Sept. 6, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1200 block of Keys Lake Drive — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of the purchase or selling of controlled substances.

1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other Incidents

2700 block of Archway Drive — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a loitering violation was issued.

1400 block of Bubbling Creek Road — On Aug. 25, at noon, officers conducted a death investigation.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, fraud involving financial transactions was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Aug. 26, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 27, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2800 block of Shady Valley Drive — On Aug. 27, in the evening, officers conducted a death investigation.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 28, at night, a person was hit by a vehicle.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 29, in the morning, a person was hit by a vehicle.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Aug. 27, in the morning, a person was hit by a vehicle.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 30, in the early morning, a hit and run was reported.

3800 block of Granger Drive — On Aug. 30, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

3900 block of Ashford Lake Court — On Aug. 31, in the afternoon, an overdose was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Sept. 1, in the evening, a runaway juvenile was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.