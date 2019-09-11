The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Aug. 22 through Sept. 5 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

500 block of Northside Circle — Aug. 22

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Aug. 22

Buford Highway Connector/I-85 SB — Aug. 24

1500 block of Northside Drive — Aug. 25

2400 block of Coronet Way — Aug. 26

500 block of Bishop Street — Aug. 29

2400 block of Alton Road — Aug. 31

Piedmont Road/Buford Highway Connector — Sept. 1

3000 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 2

Burglary-Residence

2000 block of Alexander Circle — Aug. 24

1200 block of Defoor Court — Aug. 24

2400 block of Coronet Way — Aug. 24

100 block of Terminus Place — Aug. 25

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Aug. 27

300 block of Manor Ridge Drive — Sept. 2

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Sept. 2

3600 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 3

Burglary-Non-Residence

200 block of South Colonial Homes Circle — Aug. 25

700 block of Old Ivy Road — Aug. 27

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Aug. 28

1700 block of Peachtree Street — Aug. 29

3100 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 2

2200 block of Marietta Boulevard — Sept. 3

500 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Sept. 3

Robbery

2400 block of Coronet Way — Aug. 24

Larceny

Between Aug. 22 and Aug. 31, there were 49 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 39 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, there were 14 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 23 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Aug. 22 and Aug. 31, there were 12 reported incidents of auto theft. Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 there were, there were 11 reported incidents of auto theft.