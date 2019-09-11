From Dunwoody Police reports Aug. 25 through Sept. 7. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident occurred.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 26, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2500 block of Briers North Drive — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4100 block of Townsend Lane — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, a larceny from a building was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 28, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of forced-entry burglary at a nonresidence.

5000 block of Delverton Court — On Aug. 29, in the early morning, items were reported stolen from a car.

3000 block of Branham DRive — On Aug. 29, in the early morning, a larceny was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 29, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 29, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 29, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Aug. 29, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 29, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 29, at night, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Aug. 30, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 30, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 31, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of pickpocketing.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 31, in the afternoon, parts from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 31, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4600 block of North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 31, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 31, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, items were reported stolen from a car.

4700 block of Vermack Road — On Sept. 2, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

5100 block of Marston Road — On Sept. 4, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

2800 block of Montclair Court — On Sept. 4, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 6, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Sept. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

100 block of Perimeter Center East – On Aug. 25, at noon, an assault was reported.

4900 block of Dunwoody Terrace Cove — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a family battery incident was reported.

4900 block of Winter Chapel Road — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

5400 block of Trowbridge Drive — On Aug. 29, at night, a family battery incident was reported.

2000 block of Asbury Square — On Sept. 2, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

1600 block of Manhasset Farm Court — On Sept. 2, in the evening, a non-violent family offense was reported.

5000 block of Perimeter Trace — On Sept. 3, in the early morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4100 block of Townsend Lane — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a non-violent, family offense was reported.

2100 block of Dunwoody Gables Drive — On Sept. 5, at night, a non-violent family offense was reported.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Sept. 5, at night, a simple assault was reported.

Arrests

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding and driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of behaving disorderly under the influence.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of forgery. One of the men was also arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 27, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/Ashford Center Parkway — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4600 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Aug. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Aug. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

5500 block of Roberts Drive — On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 30, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of amphetamine possession.

1800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to stop at an accident.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 31, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Sept. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Sept. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

4700 block of Boxwood Place — On Sept. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

North Peachtree Road/Cotillion Drive — On Sept. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 2, in in the morning, a wanted person was located.

2000 block of Asbury Square — On Sept. 2, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Sept. 2, at night, a wanted person was located.

1900 block of Cotillion Drive — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4200 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1300 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Sept. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285 WB/Shallowford Road — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 6, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4500 block of North Shallowford Road — On Sept. 6, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 6, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Sept. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

Other Incidents

4600 block of Peachtree Parkway — On Aug. 25, after midnight, a marijuana possession incident occurred.

2900 block of Wintercrest Place — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 25, in the morning, a marijuana possession incident occurred.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a telephone fraud incident was reported.

4800 block of Village Creek Drive — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

1000 block of Potomac Road — On Aug. 26, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 27, in the early morning, a marijuana possession incident occurred.

1100 block of Hammond drive — On Aug. 27, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

1600 block of Manhasset Drive — On Aug. 27, in the evening, officers conducted a death investigation.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Aug. 27, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 28, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4500 block of Sudbury Road –On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 28, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.

4600 block of Waterford Court — On Aug. 30, in the early morning, a civil dispute was reported.

5300 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Aug. 30, in the morning, a criminal trespass incident occurred.

2400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Aug. 30, in the afternoon, an identity theft complaint was made.

100 block of Dunwoody Park — On Aug. 30, in the afternoon, a complaint of harassing communications was reported.

5100 block of Trumbull Court — On Aug. 31, at night, a marijuana possession incident occurred.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Sept. 1, in the evening, a hit and run accident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 2, at night, a complaint of harassing communications was made.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

1300 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Sept. 3, at night, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

7300 block of Madison Drive — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

1100 block of Mile Post Drive — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a fraudulent check was reported.