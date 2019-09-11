Jon Ossoff, the Democrat whose close loss in the 2017 6th Congressional District election presaged a “blue wave” in the suburbs, has joined a crowded field of challengers to U.S. Sen. David Perdue in 2020.

Ossoff lived in Brookhaven from late 2017 until April of this year, according to his campaign, when he moved to Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood.

Ossoff is CEO of Insight TWI, a company that produces film and TV investigative documentaries about international crime and corruption. While he was living in Brookhaven, he worked with undercover journalists on an exposé of corrupt soccer officials that shook the sports world, and which now features prominently in his campaign advertising.

The 2017 special election in the 6th Congressional District – which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs – became the most expensive U.S. House race in history as Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel battled. Handel won by a narrow margin, keeping the seat in Republican hands as it had been for decades. But she lost last year to Democrat Lucy McBath in another tight race and amid Democratic wins in local General Assembly seats.

In the Democratic primary for the 2020 Senate race, other prominent contenders include former lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico; Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry; and former Columbus, Ga., mayor Teresa Tomlinson. Others include Akhenaten Amun, Marckeith DeJesus and Elaine Whigham Williams.

Ossoff boasts an endorsement from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, whose 5th Congressional District includes southern Buckhead.

Perdue, the Republican incumbent, is running for reelection.

Georgia’s other U.S. Senate seat will be on the 2020 ballot as well, as longtime Republican incumbent Johnny Isakson has announced a mid-term retirement at the end of this year.