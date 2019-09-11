Northside Youth Organization football kicked off in Buckhead’s Chastain Park on Sept. 8 with a family event at Blackwell Field. Besides a “Bigs League” game – the league for sixth- and seventh-grade players – the event including a cheerleading exhibition and a character lesson discussion with Daron and Zack Blaylock, twins who formerly played football in NYO and at the University of Kentucky.

NYO is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and is planning a celebration for Oct. 6. For more information, see nyo70th.splashthat.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier.