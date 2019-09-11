NYO Bigs Leagues football players Ethan Holmes, left, and Robert Hunter wait with flowers to give the cheerleaders for their team, the Vikings, after the girls’ performance in part of the kickoff event. (Phil Mosier)
Northside Youth Organization football kicked off in Buckhead’s Chastain Park on Sept. 8 with a family event at Blackwell Field. Besides a “Bigs League” game – the league for sixth- and seventh-grade players – the event including a cheerleading exhibition and a character lesson discussion with Daron and Zack Blaylock, twins who formerly played football in NYO and at the University of Kentucky.
NYO is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and is planning a celebration for Oct. 6. For more information, see nyo70th.splashthat.com.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
From left, Vikings cheerleaders Morgan Rhino, Brooke Davis, Anna Sheets and Shiver Hunt perform.
From left, former football player Daron Blaylock and former NYO coach Jim Easterling lead Bigs Leagues players in a character lesson part of the event. Players asked Blaylock questions about his life, career and NYO experiences.
Vikings cheerleader Ansley Hunter, 10, gets some hair ribbon help from mom Kristen.
Vikings cheerleaders accept flowers from players.
Cheerleader Shiver Hunt makes a dash across the field.