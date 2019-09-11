The following crime information is provided via the Sandy Springs Week in Review Report for the week ending Sept. 6.

North District Crime

The unit reported three burglaries and several entering autos. One house was broken into through an unlocked sliding rear door. Cash and credit or debit cards were taken.

Two apartment units were entered, with documents taken from one location.

Several vehicles were broken into along the Peachtree Dunwoody Road corridor. Luggage, a laptop, tools, purse and a camera were taken.

South District Crime

The unit reported six entering auto/larceny from vehicle incidents and one burglary.

All of the auto incidents occurred in parking lots at retail centers, apartment complexes or medical facilities, with a window broken to make entry. Most of the items stolen were electronics.

In one of auto cases, a patrol officer investigating suspicious activity arrested a suspect near the scene.

The burglary was residential. A family member is suspected of taking jewelry and household items while the residents of the home were away on vacation.

Street Crimes Unit

The unit reported five felony arrests, six misdemeanor arrests and two city arrests. The unit conducted 22 traffic stops, issued 17 traffic citations, located four wanted persons and made two field contacts. There were five suspicious persons investigated, two vehicles searched, and one drug complaint worked.

The unit seized 7.4 grams of marijuana, 16.3 grams of cocaine, 4.6 grams of meth, 24.4 grams of heroin and 30 pills. One stolen vehicle was recovered.

Two people were arrested and accused of prostitution in the 5800 block of Glenridge Drive. Another prostitution arrest was made on Cliftwood Drive.

Traffic Unit

The unit reported seven misdemeanor arrests, conducted 123 traffic stops and issued 152 citations. One wanted person was located. The unit spent 20.5 hours working traffic complaints, and three cases were cleared.

Six driving under the influence arrests were made.

K-9 Unit

The unit reported 25 traffic stops, issued 23 traffic citations, made one field contact, and investigated three suspicious persons. The unit conducted two K-9 searches, and worked two drug complaints and one callout. The unit assisted other units with a felony drug arrest.