Life Time Fitness Sandy Springs will host an outdoor fundraiser concert for the Life Time Foundation on Sept. 13.

The event, for ages 21 and older, at the fitness center 5580 Roswell Road will run from 7 to 10 p.m. and will feature Elton John tribute band Beyond the Yellow Brick Road.

Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and free for members who are parents. Tickets can be purchased at the door the evening of the event or over the phone at 678-832-2318.

A ticket includes access to the rooftop concert, one drink ticket and a complimentary dessert bar.

The center’s bistro will also be open for additional food and beverage purchase.

All proceeds will benefit the Life Time Foundation, a nonprofit extension of the national chain Life Time Fitness.

The organization partners with school districts to provide financial support in the form of grants to help schools eliminate highly processed, unhealthy foods from school meals, according to the Foundation’s website.