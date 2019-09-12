The future of development and the state of local public schools are among the big issues in the Nov. 5 Dunwoody city election, said Dunwoody Homeowners Association President Adrienne Duncan on the Reporter Extra podcast.

The DHA and the Dunwoody Reporter are cosponsoring a Sept. 22 forum for candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats.

Large-scale development is an issue in the current economic boom, and Duncan cited as one important example the future of Dunwoody Village, the retail area in the city’s heart at Chamblee-Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads. The city is working on new zoning to allow significant changes in the area’s look, feel and operations.

“Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen with Dunwoody Village,” Duncan said on the podcast. “That is an issue that City Council’s capable of addressing and impacting. And it goes to greater questions of, how do you manage traffic? How do you manage density? How do you plan for the future? … How do you balance changing needs in terms of infrastructure with preserving the neighborhoods that Dunwoody is known for to begin with?”

Duncan also noted the ongoing debates about quality of, and overcrowding in, DeKalb County Schools facilities and how city government can leverage changes. The DHA recently formally opposed the school district’s proposal for a major bond issuance to pay for repairs and new buildings.

To hear the full interview with Duncan, visit the Reporter Extra podcast here.

For more about the candidate forum, including how to submit questions for candidates, see our story here.