The “Wine, Women and Shoes” Northside Hospital benefit event comes to the Grand Hyatt Atlanta hotel in Buckhead on Sept. 15.

Benefiting the leukemia and women’s cancer programs at the Sandy Springs-based hospital, the event includes a wine-tasting and designer fashion show with a raffle, live and silent auctions, and more.

Tickets for the event, which runs 1-4 p.m. at the 3300 Peachtree Road hotel, are $150 and up. For more information, see give.northside.com/events/wws.