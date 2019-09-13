The Sandy Springs Police Department is searching for a father accused of abducting his son.

Police are searching for Dederick Floyd, 33, and his son, Xavier, 10, who was last seen at Woodland Elementary School.

Floyd is accused of entering the school and taking Xavier without authorization on Sept. 12, according to police.

Floyd is not the custodial parent and may be attempting to leave the state with the child, the police say.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dederick Floyd or Xavier Floyd is asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-2570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.