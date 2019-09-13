The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

Sept. 13-14 and 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Sept. 13-14, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Barfield Road, one left lane.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Sept. 13-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 13-14 and 17-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Sept. 14-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 14-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound at Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Sept. 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, two right lanes.

Sept. 16-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and North Springs MARTA Station, three left lanes and two right lanes.

Sept. 18-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound collector-distributor lane between Glenridge Connector and I-285, one right lane.

Sept. 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Spalding Drive and Pitts Road, two right lanes.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

Sept. 18-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Glenridge Drive closures

Sept. 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Sept. 17-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 13-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes and three left lanes.

Sept. 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three left lanes.

Sept. 13-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Sept. 14-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 16-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 17-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, alternating one right lane and one left lane, and three left lanes.

Sept. 19-20, 9 p.m to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road, three left lanes.

Sept. 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, four left lanes.

Sept. 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

Sept. 20-21, westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ga. 400, one left lane.

Long Island Drive closures

Sept. 13-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Sept. 13-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Other traffic changes

On Sept. 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Lake Hearn Drive between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.