Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will hold his next town hall on Sept. 19 at the Latin American Association with the topic of discussion focusing on “Diversity and Inclusion in the city of Brookhaven.”

The town hall will be from 6 to 7 p.m. The LAA is located at 2750 Buford Highway.

The town hall meeting is being held during “Welcoming Week” between Sept. 13-22 that recognizes immigrants and Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15.

“Given that this monthly town hall meeting falls between two very important immigration awareness events, I believe that this is a unique opportunity to bring the meeting to the people to discuss Brookhaven’s emphasis on diversity and inclusion,” Ernst said in a press release.

“I appreciate the partnership of the Latin American Association in assisting the city to serve the community.”

The town hall will be an open forum with a question-and-answer session with the mayor and other city officials.