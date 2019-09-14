New principals take the reins at Holy Spirit Preparatory School’s upper and lower school this year, according to the school.

Dr. Edward Lindekugel has been named principal at the Upper School, which is based in Buckhead. Kyle Pietrantonio takes the new position of principal of the Lower School, based in Sandy Springs, and also serves as head of school. Heather Kerutis becomes director of the preschool.

Lindekugel in 2018 founded and led the Catholic School Services division of the Southern Teachers Agency, the nation’s oldest teacher and administrator placement firm, the school said in a press release.

Pietrantonio came to Holy Spirit Prep in 2005, the school said. He has served as the school’s director of community service, principal of the junior high school, principal of the lower school and associate head of school. In 2013, he was named head of school.