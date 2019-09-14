A mountain of dirt expected to stand about 30 feet tall could soon be visible to travelers along Ashford-Dunwoody Road in bustling Perimeter Center.

The dirt will be used to fill the detention pond that fronts the busy thoroughfare between between Ashford Parkway and Meadow Lane Road a short distance from Perimeter Mall. Branch Properties recently got the city’s approval to build the Perimeter Marketplace mixed-use project that include a grocery store, restaurant and retail space, a RaceTrac and a bank. The project requires filling the pond to build a surface parking lot.

The developers are getting the dirt from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Transform 285/400 project and plan to stockpile it, according to Community Development Director Richard McLeod. There are no city rules that prohibit the developer from doing so, he said.

In a Sept. 12 email to the mayor and City Council, McLeod said Branch Properties is expected to soon break ground on the project with plans to tear down the former McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurant and Brio Tuscan Grille restaurant buildings. P.F. Chang’s is expected to remain open until May 1 and then it will also be torn down, he said.

The tons of dirt needed to fill the pond will be stacked about 30 feet high in the parking lot and where the restaurants now stand, he explained.

McLeod said the dirt will be transported to the site on Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The first batch of dirt is expected to be bout 118,000 cubic yards, which is just half of what is needed to fill the pond, he said. Another round of 100,000 cubic yards of dirt will follow.

McLeod said he did not know the timeline for when the demolition would happen, when the stockpiling of dirt would begin or how long the dirt would remain.

The City Council voted in June to rezone approximately 10 acres at 4720 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, 1250 Meadow Lane Road and 500-700 Ashwood Parkway to make way for the new commercial development.