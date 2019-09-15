A new multi-use trail is in the works at Murphey Candler Park.

The Brookhaven City Council voted unanimously Sept. 10 to award an $88,575 contract to GreenbergFarrow to develop construction and permitting documents for a planned loop walking trail into Murphey Candler Park from a site near the park’s baseball fields and across Nancy Creek.

The trail will be accessible from the Murphey Candler Park side by a new pedestrian bridge.

The money budgeted for the trail after the completion of GreenbergFarrow’s work will be $708,458, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.