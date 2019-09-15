DeKalb County’s boil water advisory has been lifted for all areas of DeKalb, except for the city of Dunwoody. A water sample taken in the city needs further testing to make sure it is safe to drink without boiling with a final determination expected sometime on Sept. 16, according to officials.

DeKalb County Schools also announced late Sept. 15 that all schools, including those in Dunwoody, would open at regular times on Monday, Sept. 16. Bottled water is being brought to the schools in Dunwoody: Austin, Chestnut, Dunwoody, Kingsley and Vanderlyn elementary schools; Peachtree Charter Middle School; and Dunwoody High School.

DeKalb County issued a boil water advisory for the entire county at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, after damaging thunderstorms knocked out power at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant in north DeKalb County overnight Sept. 13, and early Sept. 14.

DeKalb County officials put out a public alert about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, that more water testing needed to be done in Dunwoody before the water could be cleared safe to drink. Water for the rest of the county was deemed safe to drink after the testing of dozens of water samples.

“DeKalb County is working closely with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to lift the boil water advisory countywide,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond in a press release.

“The county is taking every precaution to maintain water quality and provide safe drinking water to all of our citizens.”

Of the 30 sample sites countywide, one location in Dunwoody requires additional analysis to ensure the water is safe for consumption without boiling. That analysis is underway and the public will be updated no later than 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to the press release.

Residents and businesses still under the advisory in Dunwoody are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

For residents and businesses in all other areas of DeKalb County, the lifting of the boil water advisory means that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management have determined that DeKalb County’s water supply is safe for consumption, according to the release.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.