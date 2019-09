“Taste of Buckhead,” the Buckhead Business Association annual tasting event with top restaurants, returns Sept. 19.

The event will feature a “Spirit Wall” fundraiser to benefit Nicholas House, a nonprofit agency operating an emergency shelter and temporary housing for homeless families.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at ASW Distillery, 199 Armour Drive, Buckhead. Tickets are $75. For more information, see tobatl.com.