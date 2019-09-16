DeKalb County’s boil water advisory for the city of Dunwoody was lifted Sept. 16 after additional water sampling showed the water was safe. The city was the last area to be removed from the boil water advisory after a countywide advisory went into effect Sept. 14.

“DeKalb County would like to thank our residents, business owners and visitors for their patience and cooperation during the boil water advisory,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond in a press release. “Thanks to the hard work of DeKalb County employees and efforts of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the county’s water system has returned to normal.”

DeKalb County issued a county-wide boil water advisory the morning of Sept. 14 after heavy thunderstorms affecting Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant in north DeKalb County led to brief power outages overnight Sept. 13, and early Sept. 14, according to officials.

Initial testing conducted on Sept. 15 by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management determined that there was no E. coli present at the 10 water sampling sites in Dunwoody, according to a press release. However, one sample contained inconsistent sub-readings that required additional sampling, analysis and validation. The boil water advisory in the city “was continued out of an abundance of caution to protect the public from a potential health hazard,” according to the county.

Hundreds of cases of bottled water were delivered to Dunwoody schools so they could open at the regular time on Sept. 16.

DeKalb County encourages residents to sign up to receive weather and emergency notification alerts from the alert system CodeRED at dekalbcountyga.gov/dema/codered.