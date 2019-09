The Buckhead Fine Arts Festival returns to Buckhead Village Sept. 21 and 22.

The festival will showcase 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists and jewelers, and also offer artist demonstrations and live acoustic music. Admission is free. The festival runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The festival runs along Buckhead Avenue. For more information, see buckheadartsfestival.com.