Residents are invited Sept. 18 to take a look at the city of Dunwoody’s new North Shallowford Annex building, where Parks & Recreation classroom space and a police training center are being located.

The open house will run 4-6 p.m. The annex is at 4470 North Shallowford Road at the intersection with Peachford Road.

Residents will be able to tour a new firearms simulator and defensive tactics training room.

“The annex will also allow us to bring in instructors and courses from around the country to train our officers in various specialized programs instead of having to send our officers out for training,” said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons in a press release.

“We will also use the training annex to host numerous community classes such as CPR, mental health first aid, the Citizens Police Academy and others.”

In 2011, the City of Dunwoody paid $1.4 million for 5 acres of land and a 12,000-square-foot building, which was recently renovated to serve as the annex. It is equipped with an AED, a device that delivers an electric shock to resuscitate heart attack victims, that was donated by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association.