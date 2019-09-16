A father accused of abducting his son in Sandy Springs was found in California along with his son, who will be returned home safely, according to police.

Sandy Springs police were searching for Dederick Floyd, 33, who was accused of parental abduction after he allegedly took his son, Xavier, 10, without authorization from his elementary school on Sept. 12.

Dederick Floyd was found and taken into custody in Riverside, Calif on Sept. 13. He has been charged with felony interference with custody and will be extradited to Georgia, according to a press release.

Xavier Floyd is safe and will be returned home to his mother, police said.