For two days this month, DeKalb County residents and businesses were forced to boil water following brief power outages at the water treatment plant in Dunwoody. Now DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says he wants a review of the county’s response to the emergency and an evaluation of backup power.

“I am committed to making sure our infrastructure is protected and maintained in a manner that will ensure quality service to the citizens of DeKalb County,” Thurmond said in a press release.

Heavy storms knocked out the power at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant on Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody late Sept. 13 and during the very early morning hours of Sept. 14.

Although back-up generators powered up and restored electricity to the facility within 3 minutes, according to county officials, a countywide boil-water advisory alert was implemented on Sept. 14 because water pressure briefly dropped below the minimum requirements for the system.

The advisory was lifted late Sept. 15, except for the city of Dunwoody, which had to wait until Sept. 16. Thirty water sampling tests, including 10 in Dunwoody, determined there was no contamination of water, according to the county.

Thurmond said the evaluation he has asked for will be an independent analysis of the county Department of Watershed Management protocols, standard operating procedures and training, according to the release. Findings will be shared with DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and the public.

The review will also focus evaluating power backups at the plant as well as other county facilities.