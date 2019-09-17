Sandy Springs councilmembers and residents took very different stances on proposals for two self-storage facilities at a Sept. 17 City Council meeting. The council approved one on Northwood Drive for hitting “high points,” but denied another on Roswell Road for doing quite the opposite.

“Clearly, you have seen apples and oranges on self-storage facilities at this meeting,” said Ronda Smith, president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods.

The facility proposed for Northwood Drive won approval previously from both city staff and the Planning Commission due to the unit supporting “positive” redevelopment, while the other proposed for Roswell Road was recommended denial for doing just the opposite.

Northwood Drive

The Council approved the proposal for a three-story self-storage facility at 120 Northwood Drive, whose development would involve demolishing the current building and displacing several businesses, a church and three nonprofits. But the site also would provide a new city park and bring back the current nonprofit organizations.

“This one does hit on a lot of the high points,” District 6 Councilmember Andy Bauman said of the proposal.

“The developers have taken the necessary concern for the neighbors…for the nonprofits…for the children,” District 5 Councilmember Tibby DeJulio said. “Hopefully it is the start of an improvement along Northwood Drive.”

Roswell Road

The city unanimously denied the second proposal heard at the meeting, a three-story self-storage facility in the north end of the city at 8040 Roswell Road, which would have replaced the long-vacant Sandy Springs Gun Club and Range.

Many North End residents spoke in opposition to the proposal at the meeting, saying they want to see a better development for their neighborhood.

“Please do not turn our neighborhood into a gigantic closet,” one resident said.

“This is not what I had envisioned for the North End revitalization,” District 1 Councilmember John Paulson said. “I am not in favor of this right now.”