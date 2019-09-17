The Forward Arts Foundation will host its annual Swan Coach House Flea Market in Buckhead Sept. 20-21, with proceeds supporting visual arts in Atlanta.

The foundation, based at the Swan Coach House on Slaton Way, supports the visual arts at such major institutions as the Atlanta History Center and the High Museum of Art.

The flea market runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 21. Admission is free. It will be held at in the lower-level parking lot at the Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road.

A “Fleur de Flea” French-themed preview party will be held Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m. at $30 a ticket or $100 for four.

For more information, see swancoachhouse.com or call 404-261-9855.