Two women Brookhaven Police hunted for nearly two weeks have been arrested and charged in the killing of a man found dead at a Brookhaven hotel.

Shauntae Laquana Taylor, 27, of College Park, and Jessica Marie Smith, 25, of Duluth, were arrested Sept. 17 and are charged with murder in the death of Miguel Angel Munoz, according to Brookhaven Police. Munoz was found dead Sept. 4 at the Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Executive Park/Emory hotel at 1236 Executive Park Drive.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor allegedly “pistol whipped, then shot” Munoz at the hotel, according to a Sept. 16 arrest warrant. Investigators with the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office located Taylor at a hotel in College Park, according to a press release.

“At this time, investigators are not releasing additional details about the suspected motive in this case or the relationships of the offenders to the victim,” Brookhaven spokesperson Sgt. David Snively said in an email.

Taylor was arrested by Brookhaven Police with help from the DeKalb County Office Fugitive Unit and is now at the DeKalb County Jail. Smith was arrested by Brookhaven Police with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and is in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Brookhaven Police held a Sept. 10 press conference and released video surveillance footage and photographs of the two women they said they wanted to speak to but had not at the time identified as suspects. Police say surveillance video shows the two women entering Munoz’s hotel room before he was killed.

The press conference and media coverage led to multiple tips in identifying Taylor and Smith, according to Snively. “These were essential to identify and locate both women,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Criminal Investigation Division at 404-637-0600.