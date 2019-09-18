Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton will be featured guests on Nov. 18 at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta book festival.

Hillary Clinton, a former U.S. secretary of state, U.S. senator and First Lady, lost the 2016 president election to Donald Trump. Chelsea Clinton works with the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative.

The Clintons will be appearing together at the festival as part of a tour promoting their first book together, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” The book includes stories of women throughout history who have stood up to the status quo.

The Clintons will close out the book festival, which runs Oct. 30-Nov. 18 at the MJCCA at the facility at 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody.

Also appearing at the fest is former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Haley, also the former governor of South Carolina, will be at the festival to discuss her book, “With All Due Respect.”

For more information, visit atlantajcc.org.