Graduation rates decreased for DeKalb County and Atlanta public schools last school year, while Fulton County’s increased, according to data from the Georgia Department of Education.

Statewide, the graduation rate rose to 82% in 2019 from 81.6% in 2018.

DeKalb County School District

DeKalb’s graduation rate for 2019 was 73.4%, a decrease over 2018’s rate of 75%.

Chamblee Charter High School, located on the border of Chamblee and Dunwoody at 3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, and Dunwoody High School, located in Dunwoody at 5035 Vermack Road, are two of nine schools in the district with rates above 80%.

Chamblee Charter’s new rate is 82.7%, a slight decrease over 2018’s 83%.

Dunwoody High’s is 88.9%, an increase over 2018’s 86.3%, according to the report.

Fulton County School System

The district’s rate slightly increased from 86.8% in 2018 to 87.2% in 2019, the highest rate it has ever been.

Fulton continues to post the highest graduation rate for the metro area, according to the district.

North Springs Charter High School, located on the Atlanta and Sandy Springs border at 7447 Roswell Road, had a 3.1 increase from 90.1% in 2018 to 93.2% in 2019.

Riverwood International Charter School, located in Sandy Springs at 5900 Raider Drive, fell from 92.2% to 91.7%, according to the district.

Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools’ rate decreased to 77.9% in 2019. The rate in 2018 was 79.9%, which was an all-time high, according to the district.

North Atlanta High School, located in Buckhead at 4111 Northside Parkway, fell from 92.5% to 91.1%, according to the report.