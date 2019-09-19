Brookhaven Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say nearly struck an officer with a car while fleeing a traffic stop.

A Chamblee Police officer followed the suspect, who was driving a Mercedes C-Class 63, into the city of Brookhaven after determining the vehicle had a stolen license plate, according to a Brookhaven Police press release.

The Chamblee officer waved a Brookhaven Police officer down, according to the release, and the two attempted to pull the female driver over near an ATM in the parking lot of Northeast Plaza on Buford Highway. Police did not offer a further description of the suspect.

“As the officers attempted to contact the female driver, she reversed, then accelerated forward. The movements of her vehicle nearly pinned the Brookhaven Officer against the concrete surroundings of the ATM,” according to the release.

The officers chased the suspect south on I-85 into the city of Atlanta before she was able to make it back onto the northbound lanes. Police made the decision to stop the car chase due to heavy traffic and risk to the public.

Dash-cam footage and an officer’s body camera captured images of the suspect that police are releasing in hopes someone recognizes her. The footage provided by Brookhaven Police is below:

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, and anyone providing information may be eligible for a reward.

Tips may be submitted online at CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org, by calling 404-577-8477, or by texting “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).