The Brookhaven Reporter will host an Oct. 16 candidate forum for the mayoral and City Council races.

The candidates in the competitive races for mayor and the District 3 City Council seat have been invited to participate. The forum will be moderated by John Ruch, the Reporter’s managing editor.

The forum will run 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Oglethorpe University in the Trustee Room of the Turner Lynch Campus Center, located at the university’s entrance on Woodrow Way.

To suggest questions for the moderator to ask any of the candidates, email editor@reporternewspapers.net.

The election will be held Nov. 5.