The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Sept. 20-21 and 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Sept. 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Glenridge Drive closures
Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road closed.
Glenridge Drive lane closures
Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Drive, two left lanes.
I-285 ramp closures
Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.
Sept. 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
Sept. 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound at Long Island Drive, one right lane.
Sept. 21-22, 7 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.
Sept. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, two right lanes.
Sept. 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three left lanes.
Sept. 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
Sept. 25-27, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, three left lanes.
Long Island Drive closures
Sept. 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.
Other traffic changes
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.