The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 20-21 and 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Sept. 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Glenridge Drive closures

Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Sept. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Drive, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 20-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Ga. 400, one right lane.

Sept. 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound at Long Island Drive, one right lane.

Sept. 21-22, 7 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Sept. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Long Island Drive, two right lanes.

Sept. 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three left lanes.

Sept. 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Sept. 25-27, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, three left lanes.

Long Island Drive closures

Sept. 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no location given.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.