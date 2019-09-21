Fulton County will hold a voter registration event Sept. 24 at the North Fulton Service Center in Sandy Springs.

“We are making an effort to reach out to the next generation of citizens to encourage them to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Richard Barron, Director of the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, said in a press release.

The event, held on National Voter Registration Day, will be Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-noon, at the center, 7741 Roswell Road.

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7

Georgia also offers online voter registration here.