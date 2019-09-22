The city of Sandy Springs has introduced its own brand of popcorn, “Flying Pig Popcorn,” to be sold in the Performing Arts Center at City Springs.

The name is a nod to the city’s 2005 incorporation. In founding Mayor Eva Galambos’ autobiography she says state Sen. Vincent Ford said “Pigs will fly when Sandy Springs is a city,” though he denies the claim.

True or not, the flying pig became an unofficial mascot of the city, already being the name of a conference room at City Hall and appearing on city anniversary pins, among other uses.

“The Flying Pig became a unique and cheerful symbol of our city after we took a legislative comment intended as derogatory and turned it into a badge of honor,” Mayor Rusty Paul said.

The popcorn is available at concessions in the Performing Arts Center inside of City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. The bag the popcorn is served in describes the story behind the name.

The logo was also designed in-house at no additional cost to the city.

There are two flavors: “Sweet and Spicy Crunch,” which is a caramel and sharp cheddar blend, and the fruity “Rainbow Blast.”

Flying Pig Popcorn launched Sept. 13 at the premiere of “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical,” the first performance for the City Springs Theatre Company’s second season.