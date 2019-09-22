A cleanup day Sept. 28 will mark the 10th anniversary of Buckhead’s Mountain Way Common park, and will include food trucks for volunteers and residents alike.

The park in the area of 4124 North Ivy Road beneath Ga. 400 came out from neighborhood organizing in the wake of an attack on a jogger. The 9-acre green space flanks Little Nancy Creek and early next year will see a new phase of construction for a multiuse trail.

The volunteer cleanup on Sept. 28 will run 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food trucks will arrive around 11:30 a.m. and will be available to anyone, whether they volunteer or not.

Volunteers will be using hand tools for such tasks as removing invasive species and improving a trail. Organizers will provide the tools. Volunteers should wear long sleeves, long pants, closed-toed shoes and work gloves, and bringing a bottle of water is recommended. The cleanup is rain or shine.

For more information, see mountainwaycommon.net.