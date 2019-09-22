The city of Dunwoody completed its 2019 paving program in September, which included 54 roads and more than 20 lane miles of asphalt.

“We finished our paving ahead of schedule and under budget,” said Mayor Denis Shortal in a press release. “We even had excess funds available to pave additional streets. Taking care of the city’s infrastructure is a top priority.”

Most of the funding came from revenue from DeKalb County’s special local option sales tax, or SPLOST.

Earlier this year, the City Council approved a $3.235 million contract extension with Blount Construction Company to pave 47 streets totaling slightly more than 18 lane miles as part of the 2019 paving program. The funding included $427,000 from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Because of cost savings, the city was able to add seven roads to this year’s paving.

Last year, the city approved an $8.3 million contract with Blount for three years of paving to save money. By locking in rates last year, the city saved on the total three-year costs as demand and costs for paving continue to increase, according to Public Works Director Michael Smith.

Dunwoody has paved 178 lane miles since incorporation in 2008, including the 20 lane miles added this year.

Click here to see the 2019 paving map.