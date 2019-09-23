Artists capable of painting a “positive and happy” mural along a new section of Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail are invited to apply for the $15,000 job by Sept. 27.

The new section of PATH400 is scheduled to officially open with an Oct. 20 party. The section runs along Ga. 400 between Sidney Marcus Boulevard and the Gordon C. Bynum Jr. pedestrian bridge.

Livable Buckhead, the nonprofit overseeing PATH400, and MARTA’s “Artbound” public art program are collaborating on the mural, which will go on a wall along the trail. According to the submission application, the wall is about 17.5 feet high and 75 feet long. Livable Buckhead previously said a decorative fence is possible in that area as well.

According to a press release, the groups want an Atlanta-based artist to “create an abstract artwork that celebrates Buckhead and represents the theme of the juxtaposition of the city and nature.”

And there are other content restrictions: “The artwork should maintain a positive and happy tone, and may not represent any crude, offensive or political content,” the press release says.

“We’re looking for a design that visually celebrates this community and creates a sense of place as people walk, bike or jog along PATH400,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, in the press release. “This is a great opportunity for an artist to work in a high-profile location since the mural will be visible to people on the trail as well as people traveling on MARTA.”

The $15,000 payment covers the design, installation and all materials. The mural must be finished by the Oct. 20 party. For submission details, click here.