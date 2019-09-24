A proposed Dunwoody ordinance would establish extra protections for cyclists and pedestrians traveling local streets beyond what current state law requires and, if approved, would make the city the first in the state to enact a “vulnerable road user” law.

Councilmember Tom Lambert made a passionate plea to the council at the Sept. 23 meeting to approve the vulnerable road user, or VRU, ordinance, saying doing so would save lives of those who choose to move around the city on a bike or by walking.

Right now, only 10% of city roads have bike lanes and only 23% have sidewalks, Lambert said. Georgia reported 130 pedestrian deaths last year while at the same time, traffic fatalities are decreasing. He said there have been several close calls in the city of cyclists and pedestrians being nearly struck and he hoped the city would approve the ordinance before someone is killed.

“The city has never flinched when it comes to public safety,” he said. “We cannot wait until we have blood on our streets.”

Lambert explained the local ordinance would mirror some of the state laws protecting cyclists and pedestrians, but adds more protections. For example, state law only requires motorists to give a cyclist 3 feet of space when passing. The Dunwoody VRU ordinance would require commercial vehicles to give at least 6 feet of space when passing a cyclist.

Some council members, however, were hesitant to go along with some of the ordinance’s requirements and also wanted to add more details. Tweaks to the ordinance will be made before the second and final consideration of the proposed ordinance in two weeks.

They also suggested Lambert talk to neighboring cities to see if they are willing join the effort and pass similar ordinances. There was also discussion about the city supporting a statewide VRU law.

Several council members balked at the 6-feet requirement for commercial vehicles, saying that is too much to ask for those driving on some of the city’s major thoroughfares and two-lane roads where traffic is often bumper-to-bumper in both directions.

“Six feet takes up more road and there could be unintended consequences on a two-lane road … with someone going into the other lane and in a head-on collision,” Mayor Denis Shortal said.

Lambert said he was willing to compromise on the 6 feet to gain support for the ordinance.

The proposed VRU prohibits motorists from throwing objects at cyclists, of driving too close to try to intimidate them and of turning right in front of them.

The proposed ordinance also moves beyond state law with enhanced penalties. Violators could be sentenced to six months in jail, made to pay up to a $1,000 fine and have their driver’s license suspended.

The penalties could be reduced or dropped if the motorist completed a court-mandated driver safety/pedestrian awareness class.

Shortal expressed his concern that someone could falsely accuse another person of violating the VRU ordinance and ruin their reputation as part of a so-called “vendetta.”

“Your good name is all you got in life,” he said.

He said he would like the ordinance to include a provision that if a false accusation were made then the accuser would also face penalties.

He explained when he served in the Marine Corp and the military passed a law banning sexual harassment, there were many false accusations made due to bitter breakups.

Police Chief Billy Grogan tried to explain to Shortal that the only way a person would be ticketed for violating the proposed VRU is if a police officer witnessed the act. A violation can’t just be reported, Grogan said.

Shortal said he understood that but still believed there could be false accusations made. And if the press learned of the accusation and published a story, a person’s good name would be ruined, he said.