Dunwoody’s annual Volunteer Day is set for Oct. 12 and residents are invited to plant trees and clean up Brook Run Park. There’s even some rock-painting tossed in for fun.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will have the chance to plant trees along the Dunwoody Trailway, clean out the Brook Run Park greenhouse, contribute to a rock painting art installation or helping with general park and sign clean up at Brook Run Park.

To register online, click here and then look at the top of the page for the yellow “Volunteer Day” tab.

For cleaning and rock art, Brook Run Park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road.

Trees Atlanta and the city are combining efforts for the tree planting at the Perimeter Center East Park. Volunteers are asked to park at the top of the parking deck at 1455 Lincoln Parkway. The tree planting will take place at the park at 50 Perimeter Center East. Participants are asked to bring their own work gloves.

Walk-up registration will be available morning of the event.