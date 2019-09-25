A Dunwoody BP gas station and convenience store cannot sell alcohol for 60 days after being cited by police this summer for selling alcohol to a 20-year-old buyer.

The 60-day license suspension for the BP station at 4368 North Peachtree Road was recommended by City Attorney Bill Riley and approved by the city’s Alcohol License Review Board at its Sept. 12 meeting.

The suspension could be reduced to 30 days if the store installs an automated point-of-sale reader which requires confirmation of a buyer’s age.

Dunwoody Police conducted an undercover operation in July and reported the store sold alcohol to a 20-year-old person working with the department. The store was also cited in 2017 by police for selling alcohol to a minor and had its license suspended for one day.

Three other businesses cited by police in July for selling alcohol to a minor were also required by the Alcohol Board to not sell alcohol temporarily.

The Mini Food Mart at 6890 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. faced a 30-day license suspension, but had it reduced to just one day on Oct. 1 after installing a point-of-sale reader. Perimeter Bottle Shop at 4719 Ashford-Dunwoody Road can’t sell alcohol on Oct. 6. Dunwoody Beverage at 1418 Dunwoody Village Parkway can’t sell alcohol on Christmas Day.