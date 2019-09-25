Presented by Heritage Sandy Springs, the free festival runs Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be centered on Heritage Green at 6075 Sandy Springs Circle and City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

The festival includes the traditional events: an art market, live music, cultural performances, food, rides, a pet parade, children’s activities and the Lightning 5K/10K walk and run.

In addition, the Sandy Springs Wine Festival will be held on Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at Heritage Green.

Guests who want to partake in wine and beer tastings can purchase a ticket at the event for $60 or online here for $54.

Festival parking and shuttle service will be available at Century Springs East/West, 6000-6100 Lake Forrest Drive; Lake Forest Elementary School, 5920 Sandy Springs Circle; and Northside Tower, 6065 Roswell Road.

For an interactive map of the festival, click here. For more information about the festival, see heritagesandysprings.org.

Road closures for the festival set-up and operations include:

Mount Vernon Highway: Between Sandy Springs Circle and Galambos Way, Sept. 27, noon; and between Lake Forrest Drive and Sandy Springs Circle, Sept. 28, 6 to 10 a.m.

Hilderbrand Drive, between Sandy Springs Circle and Blue Stone Lofts parking lot, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.

Blue Stone Road, between City Springs and Blue Stone Lofts parking lot, Sept. 27, noon

All roads will reopen on Sept. 29 by 10 p.m.

Sandy Springs Circle and Sandy Springs Place will remain open all weekend.

Reporter Newspapers is among the sponsors of the festival.