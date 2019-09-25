A woman was shot to death Sept. 25 in Buckhead in what police are calling an “domestic incident” allegedly committed by her husband.

Labarbara Milsap, 36, was found by police around 1 a.m. in the area of 55 Lakeland Drive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Witnesses heard an argument followed by gunfire, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Walter Milsap, 38, is accused of felony murder in the killing, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police say he has turned himself in to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee and that they are in the process of extraditing him to Atlanta.

