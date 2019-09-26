Livable Buckhead is bringing back its “bike-in” outdoor movie screenings after last year’s successful debut, starting Oct. 3 at Marie Sims Park.

The event, featuring a screening of the 1993 Disney Halloween comedy “Hocus Pocus,” starts at 6:30 p.m. at the 3464 Roxboro Road park within AMLI’s apartment complexes. The event includes a “Grand Bike Bazaar” of bicycle-related vendors, as well as food trucks.

A child-oriented bike-in movie event, with a screening of the 1984 horror-comedy “Ghostbusters,” will be held Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m., at Old Ivy Park, 519 Old Ivy Road.

The movies are part of what Livable Buckhead is calling “Biketober,” and includes an “Atlanta Bike Challenge” program encouraging commuters to try bicycling to work. For more about the movies and the commuting program, see livablebuckhead.org.