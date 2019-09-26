The Sandy Springs city council approved a design contract for the Hammond and Boylston Drive intersection realignment project at a Sept. 3 meeting.

The contract was awarded to Calyx/NV5 for $279,550.

The contractor will present a design for a project that will realign the Boylston and Hammond Drive intersection.

The project will also provide on-street parking, sidewalk, pedestrian lighting and landscaping along Boylston Drive.

Once the project is completed, it will provide a pedestrian walkway from Hammond Drive to City Springs.

The project is one of many upgrades funded by a transportation special local option sales tax.